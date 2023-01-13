Donald Trump’s company fined $1.6m for years-long tax fraud scheme

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s eponymous company has been fined $1.6m after a New York City jury convicted two Trump Organization subsidiaries on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a years-long scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.

The December verdict on 17 felony crimes followed an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation, and the Trump Organization’s long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who was sentenced to five months in jail this week.

The former longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization had pleaded guilty to several tax crimes stemming from the criminal investigation into the former president’s business empire.

He pleaded guilty to 15 violations of New York tax law in August after prosecutors accused him of participating in a “systemic” fraud scheme and a “sweeping and audacious illegal payment” arrangement in which Trump companies paid him generous benefits – including free rent, luxury car leases, and private school tuition for his grandchildren – that were not reported for tax purposes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement on 13 January that Mr Trump’s business “conducted and benefitted from sweeping fraud for well over a decade.”

“While corporations can’t serve jail time, this consequential conviction and sentencing serves as a reminder to corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it,” he added. M

Mr Bragg’s office is pursuing a broad criminal inquiry into the company’s financial statements, and the latest sentence “represents a significant chapter of our ongoing investigation” into the former president, he said.

This is a developing story