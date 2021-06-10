El Chapo trial - live: Drug lord’s wife to appear in court to enter plea on charges of running criminal empire
Prosecutors allege US-born beauty queen played key role in Guzman’s 2015 escape from Mexican prison
The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is set to appear in court, accused of helping her husband run a sprawling drug empire.
The US-born beauty queen will appear in a Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday to enter her plea on international drug trafficking charges, according to court records.
She is also accused of helping plot her husband’s 2015 escape from a prison in Mexico, as well as helping plan another jailbreak once he was recaptured in 2016.
Reports have said that the 32-year-old is expected to plead guilty to the charges. If convicted on all charges she faces, she could be sentenced to as long as life in prison and fined up to $10m.
She has previously pleaded not guilty after being charged in a single-count criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the US.
Ms Coronel Aispuro had initially appeared to have no role in his criminal enterprise during her husband’s trial, but was arrested in February this year at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
Who is Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of ‘El Chapo’?
Born in California in 1989, Emma Coronel Aispuro, met El Chapo as a teenager in about 2007 before marrying two years later at the age of 18, when he was 47.
But who is the 31-year-old US-born beauty queen charged with helping to run the Mexican drug kingpin’s empire?
Who is the wife of ‘El Chapo’? The American-born beauty queen charged with drug trafficking
‘Sometimes you just want to be a normal person. I consider myself a normal woman’
Emma Coronel Aispuro to appear in court today
The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro is slated to appear for a virtual hearing at 10am on Thursday in Washington before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras to enter a plea on international drug trafficking charges.
The 31-year-old is also accused of helping plot her husband’s 2015 escape from a prison in Mexico, as well as helping plan another jailbreak once he was recaptured in 2016. If convicted on all charges she faces, she could be sentenced to as long as life in prison and fined up to $10m (£7m).
Additional reporting by agencies
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo“ Guzman, who is accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.