An ambulance arrives as law enforcement officials stand outside the Cielo Vista Mall, after the police said that they were responding to shots that were fired inside the food court of the mall, in El Paso, Texas (@ThatVatoJaime via REUTERS)

At least one person is dead and four are injured after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas.

Police were called after 5pm to reports of a shooting at the food court and Dillard’s Department Store at the Cielo Vista Mall, KTSM reports.

Numerous police officers arrived at the mall in response.

“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans,” Texas governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.