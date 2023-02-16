El Paso killings – latest: One dead and four wounded in shooting at Texas mall near site of 2019 shooting
Shooting took place not far from site of 2019 Walmart shooting where 23 died
At least one person is dead and four are injured after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas.
Police were called after 5pm to reports of a shooting at the food court and Dillard’s Department Store at the Cielo Vista Mall, KTSM reports.
Numerous police officers arrived at the mall in response.
“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans,” Texas governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.
Family reception center set up at local high school
Law enforcement in El Paso have set up a reception center for families at a local high school and are urging family members to go there if they cannot make contact with a loved one.
The reception center is located in the main gymnasium at Burges High School, which is less than a mile away from the Cielo Vista Mall where the shooting took place.
Just last year, the high school dedicated a day to teaching its students about the 2019 shooting that claimed 23 lives at a nearby Walmart. KFOX-TV has more on that story.
Data: How many mass shootings have happened this year?
The latest shooting in El Paso is part of a grim trend.
There have been at least 71 mass shootings in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Relative describes survivor of 2019 shooting facing new threat
It feels like deja vu in Texas.
Survivors of the 2019 El Paso shooting are now experiencing another outbreak of gun violence.
“My aunt is currently in hiding at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, TX, as this active shooter scenario is still unfolding,” former White House official Olivia Troye wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “She survived the 2019 Wal-Mart El Paso shooting thanks to someone who pulled her to safety. What is it going to take to enact change?!”
Watch: Police provide update on El Paso shooting
Watch their full remarks below.
Breaking news: Another shooting in El Paso
One person is dead and at least four more are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso on Wednesday evening.
Police in the West Texas town have taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting, but Sgt Robert Gomez said that law enforcement believe that another person connected with the shooting may still be at large. He did not offer any information about a potential motive.
The Cielo Vista Mall is located in West El Paso just a half mile away from the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting in 2019 that killed 23 people and left 22 more injured.
Abe Asher is following the story.
El Paso shooting: One person dead, at least four more injured
Police have taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting, another person may be at large