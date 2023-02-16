Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One person is dead and at least four more are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso on Wednesday evening.

Police in the West Texas city have taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting, but Sgt Robert Gomez said that law enforcement believe another person connected with the shooting may still be at large. He did not offer any information about a potential motive.

The Cielo Vista Mall is located in West El Paso just a half mile away from the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting in 2019 that killed 23 people and left 22 more injured.

Law enforcement officers were called to the mall just after 5pm in response to reports of a shooting in the mall’s food court and Dillard’s Department Store, KTSM reports. El Paso police have said that they will hold a second news briefing at 8pm local time.

This story will be updated.