The body found in the search for Eliza Fletcher has been confirmed to be the missing Memphis business heiress, according to a local report.

Multiple sources told Fox13 that investigators had positively identified the remains which were discovered on Monday afternoon in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South Memphis.

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the latest development and the cause of death remains unclear.

The grim development comes the same day that the man accused of kidnapping the 34-year-old mother-of-two will appear in court for the first time on the charges.

Cleotha Abston, a 38-year-old convicted kidnapper who was released from prison less than two years ago over a 2001 abduction of a Memphis attorney, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Saturday.

On Monday, he was slapped with fresh charges of identity theft, theft of property under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card. Those charges are unrelated to Ms Fletcher’s violent abduction.

The three-day search to find the missing mother-of-two and granddaughter of the Orgill hardware empire reached a turning point on Monday when police said they had discovered an unidentified body.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that “the identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time”.

Ms Fletcher, 34, was snatched while out on her regular early morning jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday.

At around 4.20am, surveillance footage captured a black 2013 GMC Terrain SUV driving past her as she ran through the area.

The SUV pulled up and a man was seen getting out of it, before he “ran aggressively” toward the jogger.

A violent struggle broke out and the man forced Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The car then remained stationary in a parking lot with the two inside for around four minutes before driving off, police said the footage shows.

Ms Fletcher’s family reported her missing when she failed to return home from her run. The jogger’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered at the site of her abduction.

Investigators also found a pair of Champion slide shoes – believed to belong to Mr Abston – which were left behind in the struggle.

Surveillance footage captured the same SUV stalking the area where Ms Fletcher was taken just 24 minutes before the kidnapping unfolded.