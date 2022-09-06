Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Convicted kidnapper Cleotha Abston has been charged with the murder of missing heiress Eliza Fletcher, after the missing business heiress’s body was discovered walking distance from his brother’s home.

Memphis Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that new charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping had been filed against the 38-year-old, who was released from prison less than two years ago over the 2001 abduction of a Memphis attorney.

The development comes as police confirmed that the human remains found on Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Victor belonged to the 34-year-old mother-of-two who was violently abducted while out for a run on Friday.

Her body was discovered less than a mile from the home of Ms Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper’s brother – where the suspect was spotted cleaning his vehicle and clothes in the hours after her abduction.

Abston was first arrested on Saturday and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the case.

On Monday, he was slapped with fresh charges of identity theft, theft of property under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card. Those charges are unrelated to Ms Fletcher’s violent abduction.

The three-day search to find the missing kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of the Orgill hardware empire reached a tragic turning point on Monday when police located an unidentified body in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) announced the discovery at around 5pm local time but said that the identity of the remains and cause of death were unconfirmed. They provided no additional details about the discovery.

Law enforcement officers had been combing the area around Abston’s brother’s house throughout the day and were spotted seizing a dumpster and removing bags of evidence from the home.

Ms Fletcher was snatched while out on her regular early morning jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday.

At around 4.20am, surveillance footage captured a black 2013 GMC Terrain SUV driving past her as she ran through the area.

The SUV pulled up and a man was seen getting out of it, before he “ran aggressively” toward the jogger.

A violent struggle broke out and the man forced Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The car then remained stationary in a parking lot with the two inside for around four minutes before driving off, police said the footage shows.

Ms Fletcher’s family reported her missing when she failed to return home from her run. The jogger’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered at the site of her abduction.

Investigators also found a pair of Champion slide shoes – believed to belong to Abston – which were left behind in the struggle.

Surveillance footage captured the same SUV stalking the area where Ms Fletcher was taken just 24 minutes before the kidnapping unfolded.

The net closed in on Abston when investigators found DNA on the slides matched that of the 38-year-old, according to an affidavit.

Surveillance footage also appeared to show the suspect wearing the same shoes days earlier and cellphone data also placed him at the scene of the abduction, the affidavit said.

On Saturday, US Marshals then found an SUV with the same damaged taillight and partial licence plate identification seen in the surveillance footage in a parking lot close to Abston’s home, according to an affidavit.

When officers found Abston nearby, he tried to flee, but he was arrested on the scene – around 24 hours on from the teacher’s abduction.

On Sunday, Memphis Police announced that he had been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

According to the affidavit, a witness and the suspect’s brother Mario Abston spotted Abston cleaning the inside of his car and washing his clothes in the sink in the hours after the abduction took place.

The witness also said they saw him behaving oddly at the house.

Even after the clean, authorities were able to recover evidence from inside the vehicle, which led them to believe Ms Fletcher had suffered a “serious injury”.

However, Abston refused to cooperate with the police investigation or give up Ms Fletcher’s whereabouts, according to the affidavit.

He is being held on $500,000 bond ahead of his first court appearance.

No motive has been given and it is not clear if the victim was targeted or randomly attacked.

However, Abston has a prior kidnapping conviction and was released from prison less than two years ago after serving 20 years behind bars.

In an eerily similar situation to the kidnapping of Ms Fletcher, Abston bundled a Memphis attorney into his vehicle in an early morning attack.

On 24 May 2000, at around 2am, Abston and an accomplice approached Kemper Durand in his vehicle, got out and forced the attorney into the trunk of his car. They then drove the victim around for several hours before taking him to an ATM where they robbed him.

The victim was saved when he shouted for help from a passer-by, prompting his attackers to flee.

Abston pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

He was released in November 2020, after serving 19 years.

Following the police search of his home on Saturday, his brother Mario was also arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count with intent to distribute fentanyl and felony possession of a firearm.

Ms Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late local businessman and philanthropist Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, who founded the Memphis hardware supply company Orgill.

The private, family-ran business is now worth $3.2bn with the company website describing it as the “world’s largest independently owned hardlines distributor, providing retailers across North America and in more than 60 countries throughout the world access to over 75,000 products and industry-leading retail services”.

Her family offered $50,000 for her return and begged for help in finding her in an emotional press conference on Saturday.