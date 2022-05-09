Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White has been captured after a police chase and prison guard Vicky White hospitalised with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The capture of Casey White came near Evansville, Indiana, after the car he was in overturned during a pursuit by law enforcement, confirmed US Marshal Marty Keely.

The arrest took place after US Marshals chased down a black Ford F-150 driven by Casey White, with Vicky White a passenger, says officials.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com following the Monday afternoon capture. “He is never going to see the light of day again.”

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the capture of the inmate and the prison guard, US Marshal Keely confirmed.

Sheriff Singleton said that following the chase Casey White, 38, had surrendered to law enforcement.

“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half” added the sheriff.

“It ended the way we knew it would – with them in custody.”

The sheriff said about 56-year-old Vicky White: “I hope she survives this ... she has some answers to give us.”

He added that their capture had been made difficult by the level of planning that had seemingly gone into their escape plan.

“You don’t know who you can trust... Vicky White was an exemplary employee,” the sheriff said.

“You just don’t know people sometime.”

He also said that when she is transferrred back to Alabama, Vicky White will be held in a different correctional facility than Casey White, according to AL.com.

Last week, authorities released images of how Vicky White, 56, would look if she changed her blonde hair to a darker colour or shorter cut.

Images shared by officials of how Vicky White would look with dark and shorter hair (US Marshals Service)

They also released pictures of 38-year-old Casey White’s distinctive tattoos. The pair are not related despite sharing a surname.

The “subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun,” the agency has said.

The Marshals Service says that in 2015 Casey White, who is 6ft 9in tall, threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister, and said he wanted to be killed by police.

US Marshals Service released new images of Casey Cole White’s distinctive tattoos (US Marshals Service)

He was being held in Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial on capital murder charges against him, and was already serving a 75-year sentence for crimes committed in 2015.The pair left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on 29 April, with officials saying that they may have had a romantic relationship before going on the run.

A warrant was out for Vicky White’s arrest and she faces charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Last Friday the car they had left Alabama was in was found abandonned in Tennessee.

On Monday before the capture, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office slapped its own employee Vicky White with new charges of identity theft and second-degree forgery.

The charges relate to Ms White allegedly using an alias to buy a getaway car that was used “to facilitate the escape”, officials said.

Surveillance footage also showed Casey White in Indiana close to where investigators found a second abandoned vehicle tied to him and his corrections officer lover.

White has tattoos tied to White supremacist gangs and what appears to be the Confederate flag (US Marshals Service)

Video footage captured the capital murder suspect entering the Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, Indiana, back on Tuesday.

Additional video footage also showed Vicky White at a Quality Inn hotel just hours before she vanished with Casey White.

The video, shared by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, shows Ms White pacing in front of the reception desk at a Quality Inn at around 5.21am on Friday 29 April.

The 56-year-old, who is dressed in a dark sweatshirt with her blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders, peers over the counter before walking away.

The footage was captured on the morning of the prison breakout, with officials saying Ms White stayed at the budget hotel for two nights before going on the run with convict Casey Cole White.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said that the Quality Inn is next to the shopping centre where the couple abandoned Ms White’s patrol car in the parking lot and transferred into a getaway vehicle.