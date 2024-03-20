Jump to content

Three prison officers shot as inmate dramatically broken out of Idaho hospital by gunman

The incident happened on Wednesday morning

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 20 March 2024 16:46
This photo provided by Boise Police Dept., shows Skylar Meade. Police in Idaho say officers were involved in a shooting at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and are searching for two suspects, including Meade, who is a prison inmate who escaped. (Boise Police Dept. via AP)

Caption: suspect vehicle, grey four door sedan

Officers across the Treasure Valley are continuing to search for the two suspects mentioned in the previous news release.

This incident began at 2:15 am as Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) officers had transported IDOC inmate Skylar Meade to Saint Alphonsus for medical treatment. As they were preparing to leave to transport Meade back to IDOC, an unknown suspect attacked and fired at the officers, striking two of them.

Boise Police officers responded to the hospital to reports of an active shooter, with one officer firing his duty weapon at an armed individual near the entrance. That individual was later determined to be an IDOC employee. He was not seriously injured and is receiving treatment for his injuries. The hospital was locked down as officers searched the area for the suspect. A preliminary investigation indicates Meade and the shooting suspect got into a grey four-door sedan and fled the area just prior to Boise Police officers arriving.

Meade has been serving time in IDOC for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a firearm enhancement and has prior convictions including felony possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. He has been incarcerated since October 2016 and his most recent sentence was set to end October 2036.

(AP / Boise Police Dept)

Three Idaho Department of Corrections officers were shot on Wednesday morning as an inmate escaped from a hospital in Boise. Now, officials are looking for two suspects: The inmate and the man who attacked and fired at the officers.

This is a developing story...

