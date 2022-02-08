Ethan Crumbley’s mother sent texts to a friend saying her son “can’t be left alone” just hours before he allegedly opened fire inside his high school, killing four fellow students, according to courtroom testimony.

Kira Pennock, a family friend who owns the stables where the Crumbleys kept their horses, testified in court on Tuesday about a series of texts she received from Jennifer Crumbley back on 30 November.

Ms Pennock said that Ms Crumbley told her she might bring her 15-year-old son with her to the stables that evening because she feared what would happen if she left him alone after being called into the school over a disturbing drawing that morning.

Ms Crumbley also allegedly sent a photo of the drawing - which depicted a shooting victim, gun and bullet and the phrase “the thoughts won’t stop, help me” - to Ms Pennock and her employer Andrew Smith that day.

After news of the mass shooting reached the community, Ms Crumbley allegedly texted Ms Pennock that her son had “ruined so many lives today”.

The new details emerged as James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday to determine if they will stand trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged part in the massacre.

The couple were charged days after the shooting as prosecutors said they had given their teenage son access to a firearm and ignored multiple warning signs about their son’s behaviour in the lead-up to the shooting.