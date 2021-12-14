The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley appeared in court in shackles on Tuesday where prosecutors requested more time to gather and review the “staggering” amount of evidence against them.

James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared in person at district court in Rochester Hills on Tuesday afternoon for a probable cause hearing on charges in connection to the mass shooting at Oxford High School back on 30 November.

Mr Crumbley was led into the courtroom first, followed by Ms Crumbley. They were both shackled and dressed in prison garb, with Covid-19 face masks tucked underneath their noses.

The Crumbleys are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said the parents bought their 15-year-old son the handgun used in the massacre as an early Christmas present, left it accessible to the teenager and ignored multiple warning signs of the impending violence.

Ethan is accused of opening fire inside the hallways of the high school, murdering four classmates - Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17 - and wounding seven other people.

He has been charged as an adult with 24 charges including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Monday for his probable cause conference which was adjourned and rescheduled for 7 January while the discovery of evidence continues.

On Tuesday, both the prosecution and the defence agreed to waive the 21-day period for discovery of evidence in the case against the parents.

Prosecutors said that more time was needed because the case is “unprecedented in the state” after “four children were murdered” in the high school in the tight-knit community.

More than 500 pages of evidence has already been gathered, witnesses have been interviewed and surveillance footage obtained but the prosecution said they expect this only amounts to around “a third” of the evidence in the case.

The defence also agreed that the probable cause conference should be adjourned and the judge set a new date of 8 February.

Attorneys for the Crumbleys said they plan to file a motion regarding their bond once they have received some more discovery in around a week’s time.

Judge Julie Nicholson asked the Crumbleys if they were aware of their right to retain separate legal teams as codefendants in the same case.

Ethan Crumbley appearing at his probable cause hearing on Monday (AP)

The Crumbleys each said they understood this right and their attorneys said “no conflict of interest” had been found so far.

The couple hired two high-powered attorneys Shannon Smith – who represented convicted sex offender Larry Nassar – and Mariell Lehman to represent themselves even before charges were brought against them.

Meanwhile, the Crumbleys appear to have declined to foot their son’s legal bill, leaving him to be appointed a public defender instead. On Friday, he was also given a court-appointed guardian to represent him.

The Crumbleys allegedly bought their son the firearm on Black Friday.

The footage of the shooting will not be released in the interest of the victims and their families, the court heard.

Then, the day before the shooting, Oxford High School staff tried to contact the parents after a teacher found Ethan searching for ammunition online.

Ms Crumbley is said to have failed to respond to the school but texted her son about the incident: “LOL I’m not made at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”

The next day - the morning of the shooting - the parents were contacted again and asked to come to the school after a teacher found Ethan with a disturbing drawing of a handgun, a bullet and a shooting victim, along with the words: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me.”

According to the school district and prosecutors, the Crumbleys failed to inform school staff that their son had access to a gun and refused to remove him from the school.

Just a few hours later, he allegedly opened fire on his fellow students.

As news of the shooting spread, Ms Crumbley texted her son saying “Ethan, don’t do it”, said prosecutors.

When Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges against the Crumbleys three days after the shooting, the couple failed to show for their arraignment and appeared to go on the run from authorities.

They were tracked down the following morning and found “hiding” inside an art studio in Detroit - close to the Canadian border.

Their attorneys have insisted they were not on the run.

All three Crumbleys are being held separately at Oxford County Jail.

The parents’ court appearance comes on the nine-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where 26 people - including 20 six- and seven-year-old children - were shot dead by a 20-year-old gunman.