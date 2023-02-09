Sound of gunshots recorded the night New Jersey politician was murdered

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sound of gunshots can be heard in a newly released video taken the night that Sayreville, New Jersey, city councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.

The video appears to be from a ring doorbell camera or similar personal surveillance device and was obtained by 12 News New Jersey. No one can be seen in the footage, but at least a dozen shots can be heard from somewhere off screen.

Ms Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while she was sitting in the front seat of her SUV just outside her house. The SUV traveled approximately 100 feet after the shooting before slamming into a pair of parked cars.

When police arrived they found Ms Dwumfour slumped in the front seat of her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release of the gunshot video comes on the heels of another video that may have captured an image of a suspect fleeing the area the night of the shooting.

News 12 New Jersey also obtained that video. That footage shows an individual running in the direction of the Garden State Parkway. Witnesses who spoke to RLS Media said they thought they saw someone running toward the parkway the night of the shooting as well. The footage of the potential suspect is low-quality, making it difficult to discern identifying features on the runner.

Unfortunately, the videos are the only public developments in the murder investigation.

Police have not named a suspect or speculated on a possible motive.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Ms Dwumfour's case was her office's main focus.

"This case is our number one priority, there is no expense being spared, we have all of our detectives working on it," she told reporters.

She also confirmed that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Ms Dwumfour had recently won an upset election against an incumbent Democrat city councilman in Sayreville. She was working as a part-time EMT and a business analyst, a mother to a young daughter, and had just married a pastor from Nigeria.