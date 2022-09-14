Explosive package that injured one contained note condemning Mark Zuckerberg
Message was found in sealed plastic container
Related video: Mark Zuckerberg promotes Facebook's new 'Metaverse' virtual world concept
META ceo and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly cited in a note found in the exploded package at Northeastern University which injured one staff member.
Citing law enforcement sources on Wednesday, CNN said the package sent to the Boston, Massachusetts, university’s virtual reality centre contained a note attacking ties between academic institutions and Mr Zuckerberg, and the developers behind such technology.
The report described the message as a rambling note contained in a hard plastic container which exploded upon being opened.
Police are yet to provide further details about the package or motive behind the attack which required the evacuation of students from the private university of about 16,000 late on Tuesday night.
Police arrived at the campus just before 7.30 pm on Tuesday to a report of an exploded package, which injured a 45-year-old university staff member who suffered minor injuries to his hand in the explosion, the Associated Press reported.
He reportedly opened the package at Holmes Hall, which the university’s website says is home to its virtual reality research as well as its creative writing programme and its women’s, gender and sexuality studies programmes.
According to the reports, the package was one of two under investigation by Boston’s police department after another was detonated near the city’s Museum of Fine Arts, on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus.
The FBI are involved in the investigation into the packages, in addition to the Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS who all responded to the scene, NBC Boston reported.
“It’s very important to note that our campus is secure and we will maintain a secure campus in perpetuity,” Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis was reported saying, in a bid at reassuring students.
Nearby universities such as Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have police patrols on their campuses will increase as a precaution, the Associated Press report added.
Students there have urged to report anything suspicious following the explosion at Northeastern, which was expected to return to normal on Wednesday, the university police department said.
