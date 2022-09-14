Cardi B makes surprise $100k donation to her former Bronx school
Rapper 29, also visited two other back-to-school events in association with the Community Capacity Development programme
Cardi B has announced she is donating $100,000 (£86,825) to her former school in Bronx, New York City.
The rapper made a surprise visit to the school in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighbourhood, in association with the Community Capacity Development programme, on Tuesday 13 September.
Cardi, 29, visited two other back-to-school events with the CCD in Queens and Brooklyn this week.
Her final appearance was at IS 232 where she delivered a speech and answered student questions, before pledging $100,000 towards the school.
Speaking at the event, Cardi reportedly said: “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.
“So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” the “WAP” hitmaker continued, adding, “I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know.
“My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”
In 2019, Cardi shared a video post on Instagram, after she discovered her 2006 middle school yearbook.
“In the beginning, I used to call myself Bacardi – that’s where I got Cardi B from,” she told her followers, while flipping through the pages which were filled with messages like, “You’re gonna be something big in the future.”
“B**** wasn’t lying,” Cardi quipped, during the video.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies