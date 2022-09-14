Jump to content
Cardi B makes surprise $100k donation to her former Bronx school

Rapper 29, also visited two other back-to-school events in association with the Community Capacity Development programme

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 14 September 2022 07:00
Cardi B has announced she is donating $100,000 (£86,825) to her former school in Bronx, New York City.

The rapper made a surprise visit to the school in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighbourhood, in association with the Community Capacity Development programme, on Tuesday 13 September.

Cardi, 29, visited two other back-to-school events with the CCD in Queens and Brooklyn this week.

Her final appearance was at IS 232 where she delivered a speech and answered student questions, before pledging $100,000 towards the school.

Speaking at the event, Cardi reportedly said: “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.

“So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” the “WAP” hitmaker continued, adding, “I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know.

“My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”

In 2019, Cardi shared a video post on Instagram, after she discovered her 2006 middle school yearbook.

“In the beginning, I used to call myself Bacardi – that’s where I got Cardi B from,” she told her followers, while flipping through the pages which were filled with messages like, “You’re gonna be something big in the future.”

“B**** wasn’t lying,” Cardi quipped, during the video.

