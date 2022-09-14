Cardi B makes surprise $100k donation to her former Bronx school

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cardi B has announced she is donating $100,000 (£86,825) to her former school in Bronx, New York City.

The rapper made a surprise visit to the school in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighbourhood, in association with the Community Capacity Development programme, on Tuesday 13 September.

Cardi, 29, visited two other back-to-school events with the CCD in Queens and Brooklyn this week.

Her final appearance was at IS 232 where she delivered a speech and answered student questions, before pledging $100,000 towards the school.

Speaking at the event, Cardi reportedly said: “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.

“So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” the “WAP” hitmaker continued, adding, “I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know.

“My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”

In 2019, Cardi shared a video post on Instagram, after she discovered her 2006 middle school yearbook.

“In the beginning, I used to call myself Bacardi – that’s where I got Cardi B from,” she told her followers, while flipping through the pages which were filled with messages like, “You’re gonna be something big in the future.”

“B**** wasn’t lying,” Cardi quipped, during the video.