King Charles loses his temper at leaking pen: ‘Every stinking time’

King Charles III vented his frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (13 September).

The new monarch initially wrote down the wrong date as he signed a visitors’ book in front of cameras at Belfast’s Hillsborough Castle, before his pen started leaking ink.

“Oh god I hate this [pen]!” the King said, standing up and handing it to Camilla, the Queen Consort.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing, what they do, every stinking time.”

