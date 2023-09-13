Family dog shot by police officer in front of children

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog was shot and killed in front of his family after jumping up at a police officer.

Churros, a golden retriever, was out for a walk with his owner Iasmin Lima, 32, her sons, nine and 12, and her one-year daughter on 9 September, Jam Press reports.

The three-year-old dog was not leashed as the family down Praia do Morro in Guarapari, Brazil.

He barked and jumped on the nearby officer who allegedly pulled out a gun and proclaimed, “I’m going to kill your dog.”

“Everyone begged, but the children were the ones who asked the most, for God’s sake, for him not to do anything, not to shoot,” said Ms Lima.

The suspect, a 52-year-old Military Police officer, from Minas Gerais, shot Churros three times.

He claims the golden retriever attacked him and he asked the owners to hold the dog. When they didn’t, he says he was attacked again before taking out his pistol and shooting the dog once.

Churros, the dog who was shot by a police officer (Jam Press)

He allegedly fled the scene following the incident, offering no assistance to the family. Churros was rushed to the local vet but his injuries were too severe, and he died shortly afterwards.

The family called the Military Police who found the officer and escorted him to the 5th Regional Police Station in Praia do Morro. He was charged with mistreating animals and taken to the Guarapari Provisional Detention Center.

Churros was shot three times (Jam Press)

In a statement, issued by the deputy of the department, the unnamed officer stated he was defending himself from the animal’s attack.

On 10 September, the officer was released without bail, the court determining he was to follow precautionary measures, such as not leaving the area and not using his firearm.

The case is currently under investigation by the Civil Police of Espirito Santo.