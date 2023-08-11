Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An intensive search is underway for two teenage sisters who vanished from their adoptive parents’ home in June.

The FBI’s Detroit Field Office announced this week that it has joined the effort to find Tamara Perez, 15, and her sister Iris Perez, 14.

The sisters were last seen on 28 June near their home in Prudenville, Michigan near the shores of Houghton Lake, which is about 180 miles northwest of Detroit, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbour told authorities they saw the girls on the day they went missing, adding they were walking towards the woods.

Surveillance footage released by the sheriff’s office shows a newer model, white Jeep Cherokee leaving the area at the time Iris and Tamara disappeared. It has not been located.

Until March 2023, the sisters lived in Florida with their adoptive parents. They all moved together to Michigan after they were found in the biological mother’s home in Port St Lucia, Florida, the FBI said.

Iris Perez (Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office)

Iris and Tamara have ties to Port St Lucie and Lake Worth, Florida, and they also have family in Winchester, Tennessee.

Tamara Perez (Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.)

Tamara was last seen wearing a green Boynton Beach t-shirt and blue jeans. She is described as five feet, three inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has braids on the side of her head.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for a white Jeep the girls may have been traveling in (Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office)

Iris was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an American flag set inside a pair of red lips, as well as green fleece pyjama bottoms with moons and stars on them.

She is five feet tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has curly hair. She also has a distinctive star tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Iris and Tamara Perez should immediately contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101.