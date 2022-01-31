Police in Indiana have released footage of an alleged suspect in the death of a mother who was shot after a kidnapping.

The woman was found fatally wounded from a shooting at an address near Faifax Avenue on Saturday evening, and not far from her own home in Fort Wayne.

Police found her body with apparent gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene of a property four blocks away.

As WANE News reported on Sunday, the Fort Wayne police department believes the mother of two was “kidnapped from her home and murdered in her vehicle”.

A suspect who was dressed all in black and carrying a rifle and backpack had forced his way into her home moments before, and threatened the woman, according to authorities.

She was forced to drive away from the address in her SUV, before allegedly being shot. Police found evidence of 30 rounds being fired.

Reports did not suggest the two children were harmed, and there was no suggestion the victim and suspect knew each other, although such details remain unclear.

“For those who live in this area, please review any security cameras you may have installed on your property for a suspect dressed in all black running with a rifle and black backpack,” police said in an appeal.

A video shared by the department shows a man matching that description running down a residential road.

An investigation is ongoing and the suspect has yet to be found.