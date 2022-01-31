School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video.

The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack.

The white student wearing “blackface” is later executed in the video, which was obtained last week by KWQC News, who said it would not share the footage.

It was the subject of recent complaints from parents after it resurfaced in December 2021 – almost two years after it was first shared on TikTok, the popular social media platform.

The parents allege that the school’s superintendent only admitted to the video resurfacing last month, and despite complaints from students at Pleasant Valley when the clip surfaced in January 2020.

That allegedly stopped them from “being able to parent” and to protect their child from the “harms, trauma, and emotional distress” caused by the video.

While the head of the school district described the video as “racist” and “abhorrent,” the parents went on to argue in the lawsuit that failing to take action was akin to allowing a “hate crime” to go without an investigation.

Iowa, as do other US states, forbids racially motivated hate crimes. Both students who appeared in the TikTok are meanwhile still enrolled at the high school.

The parents are thought to be seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and according to Local 4 News, Pleasant Valley superintendent Brian Strusz said on Wednesday: “We are aware of the lawsuit, but cannot comment on pending litigation.”

The Independent has approached the school district for comment.