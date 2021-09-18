Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie is now also missing, his lawyer says

The fiance of missing van life blogger Gabby Petito has also disappeared, his attorney has said.

Brian Laundrie, who had been named a person of interest by police following his fiancee’s disappearance, had refused to speak with police after returning alone from the couple’s road trip across the US.

Mr Laundrie has not been seen for several days, according to his attorney, who told Florida police that his family had not seen him since Tuesday.

“The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” North Port Police public information officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post.

In a statement sharing a photograph of Mr Laundrie and requesting information as to his whereabouts, police said they were now conducting multiple missing persons investigations regarding Mr Laundrie and Ms Petito and that while he was a person of interest in his fiancee’s disappearance, he was not wanted in connection with any crime.

“We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too,” North Post Police Department said.

Ms Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family on 11 September. They last heard from her in late August. She spoke with her mother on the phone on 25 August and the family recieved text messages from her on 26-27 August explaining that she had bad signal. The family have since expressed doubt that the messages were sent from her phone.

Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie had been on a cross-country road trip in their van, with Ms Petitio documenting the trip on social media. The pair travelled from New York in July and Ms Petito was last seen in Salt Lake City, Utah on 24 August.

Mr Laundrie returned home to North Port in Florida, where the couple lived, without his fiancée. He has since refused to speak with police , with the family saying they would be “remaining in the background” during the hunt for Ms Petito.

The family lawyer has since informed police that Mr Laundrie has not been seen by his family for days and that they would like to speak with the FBI about his disappearance.