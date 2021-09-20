The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.

The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.

An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his parents home, which he and Ms Petito had shared together.

When they went looking for him on Wednesday, his family found only his vehicle parked by the reserve, which spans more than 24,000 acres and is located just north of his parents home.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie attorney, said police had put a note on the vehicle asking for it to be removed, and the family were said to have left it until Thursday, in case he returned to it.

It comes after investigators found a body “consistent” with that of Ms Petito - eight days after she was reported missing on 11 September, and a long police search.

Her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, returned alone from an almost two-months long road trip with Ms Petito at the end of August. He has been accused of refusing to work with police and investigators, before going missing.

