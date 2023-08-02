Stabbing of gay man at gas station being investigated as a hate crime as Beyoncé pays tribute - live updates
A teenager is being sought after 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shea Sibley was stabbed to death while vogueing to Beyonce at a gas station in Brooklyn.
Mr Sibley, who was working as a dancer in New York and Philadelphia, was voguing at the gas station on Saturday night when he was reportedly approached by a group of men who told him to stop.
Witnesses have revealed that the group said they didn’t like that Mr Sibley and his friends were dancing and they made homophobic comments.
Police said later that a 17-year-old boy in a black shirt and red shorts brought out a knife and stabbed Mr Sibley in the chest. He died from his injuries.
Mr Sibley’s friend Otis Pena spoke about his last moments in a video shared on Facebook.
“They killed him right in front of me,” he said. “I see him wobbling and I had to run to him and hold his wound as blood is dripping on my hands, as blood is on my clothes.”
A hate crimes investigation has now been launched.
Meanwhile, Beyonce paid tribute to the dancer by writing “Rest in power O’Shea Sibley” on her website.
‘Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds,’ mayor says
New York Mayor Eric Adams said that “O’Shae Sibley’s life and beautiful spirit were cut short by homophobia. Bigotry can never take root in our city.”
“Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds. We’ll bring justice for O’Shae’s family and loved ones. His dancing joy will live on,” he added.
‘Dancing and expressing yourself openly is a beautiful act of love,’ NY AG says
New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted on Tuesday that “Dancing and expressing yourself openly is a beautiful act of love, not a reason to be murdered. O’Shae Sibley should still be alive, and my heart is with his friends, family, and the #LGBTQ+ community. Justice must be served”.
‘He was goofy and funny and full of life and energy'
Director and choregrapher Kemar Jewel told the New York Daily News that Mr Sibley moved to New York not long after himself because he liked how the city was alive 24/7.
“We just enjoy the vibe better because we’re night owls and love to go out to the club and there was just more to do. And also we’re also all professional artists,” Mr Jewel told the paper.
“He was goofy and funny and full of life and energy. And he always knew how to make people smile. I think that those are his best attributes — that he made everyone smile,” he added.
“He also volunteered at dance studios to help teach folks. He volunteered at youth centers and he offered free classes and stuff. He definitely loved to give back,” Mr Jewel said.
‘He was excited to be outside on the front lines, using his body as a way of protest'
Director and choregrapher Kemar Jewel told the New York Daily News that Sibley was an advocate.
“He was out at a lot of marches, a lot of protests,” Jewel told the paper. “He was excited to be outside on the front lines, using his body as a way of protest.”
Sibley moved to Brooklyn in 2019, before which he was part of Philidanco, a dance company in Philadelphia.
“He was a member of the principal cast of the Philadelphia dance company,” Jewel said. “In the art world, in Philadelphia, that’s very prestigious.”
‘You won’t always find dancers that are good at mixing styles seamlessly’
Director and choregrapher Kemar Jewel told the New York Daily News that Sibley “was really good at adding ballet stuff to a tap number or voguing to a hip hop number”.
“You probably can find dancers that are versatile, but you won’t always find dancers that are good at mixing styles seamlessly,” Jewel said.
Sibley appeared in Jewel’s 2021 video Soft: A Love Letter to Black Queer Men.
“He really, really loved Soft,” Jewel told the paper. “He helped to talk me through it and breath life into it.”
‘Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not crime'
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal tweeted on Monday that he was “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O’Shae Sibley’s death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not crime. Hate-fueled attacks are”.
Sibley described as ‘gentle spirit'
Mr Sibley’s aunt Tondra Sibley described him to Gothamist as a “gentle spirit” who had moved to New York City to chase his dreams. She demanded justice for her nephew, deeming his death “senseless”.
Mr Sibley’s father Jake Kelly has since started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral costs.
While no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police are investigating the stabbing as a possible hate crime. The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Brawl broke out 11pm Saturday
A group of men approached the dancing men and asked them to stop vogueing.
According to surveillance footage obtained by the New York Post, it was around 11pm that a brawl broke out between the two groups. Sibley’s friends rendered him first aid following the stabbing and called 911. Sibley was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who allegedly told Sibley and his friends that the sight of them dancing shirtless offended him and his friends.
One of Sibley’s friends, Otis Pena, posted in a Facebook video: “They hated us cause we are gay!”
Sibley’s family, friends, and neighbours have condemned the violence that played a part in the dancer’s untimely death.
“I’m so angry, really angry and that’s a life lost over a simple thing,” Sibley’s neighbour Beckenbaur Hamilton told CBS. “They could have argued and could’ve talked and just left. They didn’t have to bring the violence in.”
Known for his joyful presence, Sibley was a member of modern dance company Ailey Extension and had performed at Lincoln Center.
The organisation released a statement saying: “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
‘His spirit lit up every room he stepped in,’ father says
Sibley had performed at Lincoln Center and was a member of the modern dance company Ailey Extension.
“O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student,” the release said. “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
Sibley's father Jake Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral costs.
“O’Shae not only was the glue to this family, he was a great dancer and performer for the majority of his life,” the grieving father wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “His spirit lit up every room he stepped in. His smile was contagious.”