A defence attorney for one of the three former police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder has claimed that convicted killer Derek Chauvin “called all of the shots” during the deadly encounter.

Tom Plunkett, the lawyer for J Alexander Kueng, sought to pin all the blame for Mr Floyd’s death on Chauvin as he gave his opening statements in the federal trial on Monday.

Mr Plunkett said that Mr Kueng was only a rookie cop when he was involved in the fatal arrest of the Black man outside a convenience store in Minneapolis back on 25 May 2020.

Mr Kueng and his codefendant Thomas Lane both followed the instruction of Chauvin, a veteran officer with 18 years with the Minneapolis Police Department and their field training officer, he told jurors.

Mr Kueng, Mr Lane and a third officer Tou Thao are currently on trial on federal charges of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care and by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s use of force.

Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest over a suspected $20 counterfeit bill.

Footage of the encounter shows Mr Kueng was kneeling on Mr Floyd’s back, while Mr Lane held down his legs.

Mr Thao was holding back bystanders and stopping them from intervening.

Opening statements got underway on Monday morning in the trial which is expected to last around four weeks.