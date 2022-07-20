Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man dresses up as elderly woman to rob Georgia bank

Suspect wears floral dress and latex gloves as he hands over note demanding money

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 20 July 2022 15:28

Related video: Another Rolex robbery in Walnut Creek

Georgia police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank while dressed up as an old woman.

The incident took place in Henry County, southeast of Atlanta, on Monday.

The man arrived at Chase Bank in the city of McDonough wearing white sneakers, a white wig, a floral dress, orange latex gloves, a black facemask or a neck gator, and carrying a pink bag.

Police have said that he gave a note to a member of staff demanding to be given money, telling the employee that he had a gun, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

After grabbing the money, the man left the bank and drove off in a small, white SUV that police believe could have been a recent Lexus model. A tag wasn’t spotted.

Recommended

According to CBS46, the suspect is described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall and slim.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case has been asked to contact Detective William Poss at the McDonough Police Department at 470-878-1091 or via email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta can be reached anonymously at 404-577-8477.

A man dressed up as an old woman to rob a bank in Georgia

(McDonough Police Department)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in