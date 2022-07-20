Horseback NYPD officer chases Times Square robber through busy street

A horseback New York City police officer chased a robbery suspect through a busy street.

The officer’s bodycam footage captures a suspect turning and running from the officer before backup official’s arrived on the scene.

The chase, which lasted around 20 seconds, concluded with the suspect being apprehended.

In a statement, NYPD said: “Saturday evening, a male robbed a sunglass vendor in Times Square, but a mounted was hot on his trail.

“With assistance from nearby officers an arrest was quickly made.”

