At least four killed in Georgia mass shooting as police hunt ‘active shooter’

At least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Georgia‘s Henry County as police hunt for a gunman described as being in his 50s.

“Please be advised that beginning at approximately 10:45 this morning there was an active shooter incident took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton GA. The investigation is active and ongoing,” the Henry County Government posted on Facebook.

“I can confirm that four people are deceased,” County government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”

Police have described the shooter as a man in his mid 50′s who is around five feet 10 inches, and who was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone.

Officials say he was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

Hampton is a city of 8,500 residents located around an hour south of Atlanta, Georgia.

The Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Homeland Security, and the Henry County Crime Scene Unit are all assisting Hampton police with the incident, reported WSB-TV.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.