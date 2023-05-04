Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman killed a female McDonald’s worker and two relatives before taking his own life in a rural Georgia town.

The unnamed shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighbouring homes in the small town of Moultrie, three hours south of Atlanta, Colquitt County Coroner C Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press. The gunman then killed himself.

Moultrie police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are reportedly probing the fatal incidents at the fast food restaurant in the town of 15,000 residents as well as at a crime scene on Sixth Street Southwest.

The coroner has not released the identities of the victims or said if the gunman and the McDonald’s worker knew each other.

Law enforcement officials told WALB News 10 that they have not yet confirmed a connection between the two incidents.

Moultrie Police Department Chief of Police Sean Ladson told The Observer that there was not an immediate threat to the public.

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard also told WALB that there was no threat to public safety following the incidents.

The Moultrie Police Department has asked for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation, reported The Observer.

“We are investigating multiple incidents and there are fatalities involved,” Jamy Steinberg, GBI special agent in charge for Region 9, told the newspaper.