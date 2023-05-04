Police are investigating a potential shooting at a Georgia McDonald’s (WALB-TV screengrab)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Multiple people were killed on Thursday in what’s believed to be a shooting spread across multiple locations in Moultrie, Georgia.

“We are investigating multiple incidents and there are fatalities involved,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told The Moultrie Observer.

One of the crime scenes is at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant, according to the paper.

The dead include two of the gunman’s family members, a McDonald’s worker, and the gunman himself, who died by suicide, local officials told the AP.

The Moultrie police said there’s not an immediate threat to the public.

The GBI is assisting local police in the investigation, WSB-TV reports.