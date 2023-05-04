Georgia shooting – live: Gunman kills family members and McDonald’s worker in Moultrie attack
Police probing ‘multiple incidents’ with ‘fatalities involved’
Multiple people were killed on Thursday in what’s believed to be a shooting spread across multiple locations in Moultrie, Georgia.
“We are investigating multiple incidents and there are fatalities involved,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told The Moultrie Observer.
One of the crime scenes is at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant, according to the paper.
The dead include two of the gunman’s family members, a McDonald’s worker, and the gunman himself, who died by suicide, local officials told the AP.
The Moultrie police said there’s not an immediate threat to the public.
The GBI is assisting local police in the investigation, WSB-TV reports.
Four dead in Georgia shooting, coroner says
Four people are dead following a shooting in a rural town in Georgia, per local officials.
A gunman killed his mother and grandmother at two neighbouring homes in the town of Moultrie, killed a worker at a local McDonald’s, then died by suicide, the local coroner told The Associated Press.
Another address nearby is also under investigation, according to WALB-TV.