A McDonald’s manager has been identified as one of the three victims killed by suspected gunman Kentavious White in a shooting spree across three different locations in Moultrie, Georgia, on Thursday.

White, 26, is believed to have shot and killed his 50-year-old mother at her home as well as his 74-year-old grandmother at her home next door in the early hours of the morning.

He then allegedly travelled to the fast food restaurant, where he was an employee, and shot dead his manager 41-year-old Amia Smith.

Surveillance footage, seen by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, captures White arriving at the restaurant and then getting Smith to come to the door. White then allegedly shot Smith before entering the McDonald’s and turning the gun on himself.

The motive behind the incident remains unknown.

A neighbour told The Associated Press that police had been called to the property that White shared with his mother just one day before the shooting spree after the suspect had come outside and fired a gun while shouting.