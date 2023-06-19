Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The American man police suspect shoved two US tourists into a ravine at a German castle allegedly lured them to the spot by promising to show them a romantic view.

Eva Liu, 21, died after she and her friend, Kelsey Chang, 22, were shoved into a ravine on Wednesday, allegedly by a man from Michigan.

Ms Chang survived the fall and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

The suspect travelled to Germany in June and appears to have met the women during an excursion organised to visit the castle. He reportedly offered to take the women to a spot he knew of with beautiful views where tourists often take selfies. The pair ended up on a narrow path overlooking the Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria.

Once there, the 30-year-old suspect allegedly tried to attack Ms Liu. Ms Chang tried to stop him, but he allegedly shoved her down the ravine. He is then said to have tried to sexually assault the 21-year-old before he threw her into the ravine as well.

Ms Liu was airlifted to a hospital where she died that night.

The women both fell approximately 165 feet. Ms Chang's fall was broken by a tree branch, which likely saved her life.

A view of Neuschwanstein Castle from the Marienbruecke bridge (EPA)

The man — so far only indentified as Troy B — has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and one charge of sexual assault.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene but was later caught by police in the nearby town of Fuessen.

The arrest was captured on video; in one clip the suspect can be seen being led away by police. His face was reportedly covered in scratches, according to Eric Abneri, another American who was at the scene and who spoke to the Associated Press.

Suspect is led away by police

“He did not say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth; he didn’t mumble,” Mr Abneri said. “He just walked with the police and that was it.”

The suspect has reportedly refused to speak with investigators, but has been brought before a judge in a closed-door hearing in accordance with German law.