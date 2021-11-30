Ghislaine Maxwell was in the room when Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted one of his 14-year-old victims, a court has heard.

In testimony before a New York jury, a woman known publicly only as "Jane" identified Ms Maxwell in the dock and said she had been present during some of Epstein’s assaults.

The woman, who was 14 at the time, said Ms Maxwell and Epstein had targeted her after her family was driven into severe medical debt by the death of her father from leukemia, presenting themselves as rich philanthropists.

Asked who had most frequently been present when she was abused, "Jane" said: "Ghislaine Maxwell." One time, she said, Ms Maxwell kissed and fondled Epstein in front of her.

Jane’s testimony came during the second day of Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex trafficking in New York City on Tuesday.US prosecutors accuse Ms Maxwell of recruiting and grooming under-age girls into a global abuse ring run by Epstein from his private island in the US Virgin Isles and other properties around the world.

Ms Maxwell maintains her innocence, and her defence team has argued she is being made a scapegoat because Epstein died in prison last year and will never face justice.

The court also heard from Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski, who testified that famous figures including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey all flew on Epstein’s private jet, known as the "Lolita express".

The trial continues.