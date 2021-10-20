Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have said they will ask a US judge to ban the prosecution from referring to Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers as “victims” or “minor victims” during her trial for sex trafficking.

In a motion filed in federal court in New York on Monday, Ms Maxwell’s counsel said they intend to submit a sweeping range of motions to suppress evidence that they claim will prejudice a jury.

They said they will ask the court to block “reference to the accusers as ‘victims’ or ‘minor victims’”, expert testimony from law enforcement witnesses, evidence of alleged past perjury by Ms Maxwell and all evidence related to one of four accusers.

This story is developing and will be updated.