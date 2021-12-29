Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial.

Specifically, the British socialite was found guilty of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and sex trafficking of minors.

Ms Maxwell was only found not guilty of one charge: enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

In all, the five guilty charges could carry a combined sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

Ms Maxwell, 59, had pleaded not guilty to all six federal counts. As the verdicts were read aloud, she reportedly showed no reaction.

Judge Alison Nathan asked each member of the jury of this was their unanimous decision, to which they all said yes. She then thanked them for their diligence under the difficult circumstances in which the trial had taken place.

“I’m very grateful to each and every one of you,” Judge Nathan said.

Ms Maxwell’s siblings, Kevin, Isabel, and Christine, reportedly showed no reaction to the verdicts either.

In a statement, US Attorney Damian Williams praised the verdict.

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children,” Mr Williams said. “Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done.”

The prosecution case hinged on the testimony of four women, who said they were sexually exploited by Ms Maxwell and Epstein as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Two testified under the pseudonyms “Jane” and “Kate”, a third went only by her first name Carolyn, while Annie Farmer gave evidence under her full name.

They told of being lured into Epstein’s orbit under the false impression that Ms Maxwell was a “sisterly” figure who wanted to help them with scholarships and introduce them to her network of powerful contacts.

Prosecutors described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated predator” who had ran a playbook of abuse “again and again” as she targeted vulnerable young girls, and acted as an “age-appropriate” cover for Epstein’s offending.

Epstein died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking offences.

Similarities between the testimony of four women who said they were abused as teenagers was “incredibly powerful evidence of the defendant’s guilt”, according to the prosecution.

Defence attorneys had argued Ms Maxwell was a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes, and was made to look like “Cruella de Vil and The Devil Wears Prada all wrapped up into one”.

“Ghislaine is being tried here for being with Jeffrey Epstein. Maybe it was the biggest mistake of her life. But it is not a crime,” Laura Menninger said in her closing argument to the jury on Monday.

The jury spent nearly 40 hours deliberating over six days from 20 December to 29 December, with a four-day hiatus for the Christmas holiday.

Ms Maxwell had displayed an upbeat demeanour at the outset of the trial, hugging her defence attorneys and passing handwritten notes to them, chatting to her siblings in the front row of the public gallery, and listening closely to the evidence.

Towards the end of the trial, she showed signs of fatigue and frustration at the way the trial had unfolded. During prosecutor Maureen Comey’s closing rebuttal on Monday, she shook her head and wiped away tears as the US assistant attorney attacked the defence’s portrayal of the four accusers.