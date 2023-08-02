Gilgo Beach murder – latest: Rex Heuermann appears in court as prosecutors turn over ‘8 gigabytes’ of evidence
Accused killer appared at Suffolk County Court on Tuesday afternoon
Search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home ends
Gilgo Beach suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since he pleaded not guilty in the bombshell case two weeks ago.
Mr Heuermann joined his attornies and the Suffolk County district attorney for a conference at the Suffolk County Court regarding the schedule for handling the massive amounts of discovery.
“This is a 13-year case, so as you saw we have a great deal of information, evidence photographs, reports to provide to the defence counsel,” district attorney Ray Tierney told reporters.
Authorities revealed that a “massive amount” of evidence had been recovered from Mr Heuermann’s home in Massapequa – and after his estranged wife Asa Ellerup pleaded for privacy.
The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on 13 July and charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.
The women, all sex workers in their 20s, went missing in 2009 and 2010. Their remains were later found along a stretch of roadway in the Long Island shoreline community of Gilgo Beach.
Mr Heuermann pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on 14 July.
Gilgo Beach witness questions why it took so long to make arrest after he gave tip that cracked case in 2010
Dave Schaller told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview that, by the time Rex Heuermann’s mugshot was plastered on every local and national news channel on 13 July, he was very familiar with the Frankenstein-like figure with an “empty gaze” he had long ago described to investigators.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Rex Heuermann had one chilling question for officials after his arrest
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann had just one chilling question for jail officials following his arrest last week, it has been revealed.
As the 59-year-old married father-of-two was processed into Suffolk County Jail on a string of murder charges, sources told CNN he was curious about his newfound notoriety.
“Is it in the news?” he asked.
Mr Heuermann’s alleged interest in the media coverage of the killings isn’t new.
Court documents revealed that over the last year between March 2022 and June 2023, he repeatedly looked online for updates in the investigation, searched for details about the victims and their families, read news stories about the case and looked for podcasts and documentaries about the murders.
Wife of suspected killer says her family has been ‘crying themselves to sleep'
The wife of suspected killer Rex Heuermann described the overwhelming emotions she and her family have experienced since her soon-to-be ex-husband was arrested and accused of murdering three women.
“[My children] have been crying themselves to sleep. And I’ve been crying myself to sleep too. Every time my kids go through something… they open a box. Every single time they cry…” Asa Ellerup told ABC News.
Ms Ellerup has since filed for divorce from Mr Heuermann after 27 years of marriage.
Her attorney told CNN that she had “no idea” of her husband’s alleged actions.
Rex Heuermann’s wife pleads to be left alone
The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann has pleaded with the media to respect her family’s privacy.
Asa Ellerup, 59, filed for divorce after Mr Heuermann was charged on 13 July with the murders of three women whose bodies were found on a stretch of Long Island shoreline more than a decade ago.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Rex Heuermann in court
What discovery did prosecutors turn over?
Prosecutors in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said they turned over eight gigabytes of evidence related to the Giglo Beach killings in which Rex Heuermann is being accused of being involved in.
The evidence includes hard drives that contain thousands of pages of documents, photographs, autopsy reports, DNA reports and surveillance footage from Mr Heuermann’s home according to ABC News.
‘They’re going through utter hell:’ BTK Killer’s daughter sympathises with Gilgo Beach suspect’s family
erri Rawson was just 26 when her father was unmasked in 2005 as the BTK predator who’d terrorised Kansas for more than three decades. Now a victim advocate and 45-year-old mother that she’s ‘heartbroken’ as another family comes to terms with a loved one’s arrest in the Long Island serial killer case
Sheila Flynn reports:
Rex Heuermann’s defence attorney maintains client’s innocence
Rex Heuermann’s defence attorney maintained his client’s innocence in a press conference on Tuesday, following a conference at the Suffolk County Court.
“He’s never been incarcerated … he maintains his innocence,” Michael Brown told reporters.
Mr Brown went on to explain to reporters that he has a massive amount of discovery to get through to prove his client’s innocence.
“Have any of you considered they may have the wrong guy?” Mr Brown said.
Families of victims were present during Tuesday’s conference
Family members of the victims were present during Tuesday’s court conference, Suffolk district attorney Ray Tierney said.
Mr Tierney met with Rex Heuermann defence attornies to go over how they will hand over the discovery of information, photos, evidence and more that investigators collected over the 13 years they looked into the Gilgo Beach killings.
Present in the courtroom were “more than one” family member of the victims, Mr Tierney said.
While the families of the victims have chosen not to release a statement regarding Mr Heuermann, they are speaking with the district attorney and “interested and engaged” in the investigation.