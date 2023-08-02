✕ Close Search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home ends

Gilgo Beach suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since he pleaded not guilty in the bombshell case two weeks ago.

Mr Heuermann joined his attornies and the Suffolk County district attorney for a conference at the Suffolk County Court regarding the schedule for handling the massive amounts of discovery.

“This is a 13-year case, so as you saw we have a great deal of information, evidence photographs, reports to provide to the defence counsel,” district attorney Ray Tierney told reporters.

Authorities revealed that a “massive amount” of evidence had been recovered from Mr Heuermann’s home in Massapequa – and after his estranged wife Asa Ellerup pleaded for privacy.

The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on 13 July and charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.

The women, all sex workers in their 20s, went missing in 2009 and 2010. Their remains were later found along a stretch of roadway in the Long Island shoreline community of Gilgo Beach.

Mr Heuermann pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on 14 July.