A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of being the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killer who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.
Police sources told News 12 Long Island that an individual had been taken into custody in connection with the unsolved murders of 10 victims more than a decade ago in Suffolk County.
The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.
The case began in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach. She called 911 for help saying she feared for her life and was never seen alive again.
During a search for Gilbert in dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered the remains of another woman.
Within a matter of days, the remains of three more victims were found close by.
By spring 2011, the remains of a total of 10 victims had been found including eight women, a man, and a toddler.
For more than a decade, the case has stumped law enforcement officials in Suffolk County who believed it could be the work of one or more serial killers.
Suspect arrested: What we know so far
