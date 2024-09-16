Gilgo Beach murders updates: New sketches of unidentified victim ‘Asian Doe’ revealed
Officials said the unidentified Gilgo Beach victim died of blunt-force trauma
New information on “Asian Doe,” an unidentified victim of the Gilgo Beach killings, was released on Monday.
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney revealed the victim was “a biological male of Asian descent” between 17 and 23 years old. His office released new sketches of the victim with both long and short hair.
“Because the victim was wearing exclusively women’s clothing at the time of death, it is possible that they identified as a woman, or were known by others as being a woman,” Tierney said.
Tierney called on the community to help identify the victim, who died of blunt-force trauma: “It’s important that this victim get their name back.”
Asian Doe is one of 11 victims whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach in 2011.
Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, 61, has been charged with the murders of five of the 11 victims, including four female sex workers known as the Gilgo Four who disappeared between 2007 and 2010. He is also charged with the murder of Sandra Costilla, whose body was found in another area in 1993. He has pleaded not guilty.
Original police sketch of unidentified male victim known as ‘Asian Doe’
It was over 14 months ago when police came knocking on the door of FDNY firefighter Etienne de Villiers’ home.
For 30 years, he just thought his neighbor was “creepy”. Then he learned he was the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect.
On July 13 2023, investigators swooped on Manhattan architect and married father-of-two Rex Heuermann and arrested him for a string of murders that had terrorized the Long Island community of Gilgo Beach for the past decade.
Rachel Sharp takes a deep dive into the background of the suspected Gilgo Beach murderer.
It’s almost exactly one year on since Rex Heuermann was arrested for a string of murders that had terrorized the Long Island community of Gilgo Beach for years
Newly-rendered images of ‘Asian Doe’ to be released after study of victim’s skull
The Suffolk County District Attorney said that newly-rendered images and information about an unidentified male victim found at Gilgo Beach will be published on Monday morning.
District Attorney Ray Tierney said that forensic anthropologists have studied the skull of the victim known as “Asian Doe” to render new images of what they might have looked like at the time of their death.
“We’re trying to be scientific about it,” Tierney told Newsday. “They start with the skull, the way his brow is shaped, the way his chin is shaped, the nasal cavity and they can approximate what he would have looked like with flesh and skin.”
The DA hopes to disseminate the newly rendered images out to “the Asian community” in a bid to help identify the male, he said. It comes 13 years after police released a basic sketch of the victim in 2011.
Tierney and other members of the Gilgo Beach Task Force will release the new information at a 10am ET news conference at the Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood.
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was charged with the brutal murders of two more women in June whose remains were found over two decades ago after authorities found a damning document in which he discussed his crimes in “excruciating detail”.
Heuermann faces a total of six murder charges from cases spanning from 1993 to 2011.
Andrea Cavallier covered the case as it unfolded.
Rex Heuermann, 60, of Massapequa Park, was arraigned in a Long Island courtroom Thursday in the July 2003 dismemberment death of Jessica Taylor and the November 1993 death of Sandra Costilla
Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, 61, has been charged with the murders of five victims, including four female sex workers known as the Gilgo Four who disappeared between 2007 and 2010.
He is also charged with the murder of a sixth victim – Sandra Costilla – whose body was found in another area in 1993. He has pleaded not guilty.
Read on for a complete timeline of the Gilgo Beach killings:
Starting in 2010, police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in near New York’s Gilgo Beach. Police almost immediately feared some were left by a serial killer
District Attorney calls on community to help identify Gilgo Beach victim: ‘We’re asking for the public’s help’
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is releasing new information on one of the 11 victims whose bodies were found 13 years ago in a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings.
Tierney’s office has released new information and visuals of the victim, known only as “Asian Doe.”
“They were found on Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in 2011 and despite our best efforts, this person still remains nameless,” Tierney said on Monday morning. “By nameless, I mean to us, to members of the task force. This person certainly had a life and loved ones and friends who knew them by their name, and this victim must get their name back, and just as importantly, the people who care for this individual get answers.”
The unidentified victim died by blunt force trauma, Tierney revealed.
“The victim was a biological male of Asian descent,” he said. “The victim was between the ages of 17 and 23, so he was a teenager or very young adult when the murder occurred, and he was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, give or take a couple of inches either way.”
The victim, who Tierney said is Han Chinese, was found wearing women’s clothes.
“Because the victim was wearing exclusively women’s clothes at the time of death, it is possible that they identified as a woman, or were known by others as being a woman,” he said.
Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, 61, has been charged with the murders of five of the 11 victims, including four female sex workers known as the Gilgo Four who disappeared between 2007 and 2010.
He is also charged with the murder of a sixth victim – Sandra Costilla – whose body was found in another area in 1993. He has pleaded not guilty.
Asian Doe’s remains found near victim Heuermann is charged with killing
Asian Doe’s remains were found closest to Megan Waterman, one of the women Rex Heuermann is charged with killing.
“The skeletal remains were found on Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach...closest to Megan Waterman,” District Attorney Ray Tierney revealed.
Suspected serial killer Heuermann, 61, has been charged with the murders of five of the 11 victims, including four female sex workers — including Waterman — known as the Gilgo Four who disappeared between 2007 and 2010.
He is also charged with the murder of a sixth victim – Sandra Costilla – whose body was found in another area in 1993.
Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.
Mapped: Gilgo Beach victims
New sketches of ‘Asian Doe’ released
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office released new sketches of an unidentified Gilgo Beach victim known as“Asian Doe.”
The sketches show the victim — who was between 17 and 23 when they died — with both long and short hair.
“Because the victim was wearing exclusively women’s clothing at the time of death, it is possible that they identified as a woman, or were known by others as being a woman,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said.