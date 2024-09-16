Gilgo Beach murders updates: New sketches of unidentified victim ‘Asian Doe’ revealed

✕ Close Related video: Gilgo Beach murders victim Jane Doe 7 identified as Karen Vergata

New information on “Asian Doe,” an unidentified victim of the Gilgo Beach killings, was released on Monday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney revealed the victim was “a biological male of Asian descent” between 17 and 23 years old. His office released new sketches of the victim with both long and short hair.

“Because the victim was wearing exclusively women’s clothing at the time of death, it is possible that they identified as a woman, or were known by others as being a woman,” Tierney said.

Tierney called on the community to help identify the victim, who died of blunt-force trauma: “It’s important that this victim get their name back.”

Asian Doe is one of 11 victims whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach in 2011.

Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, 61, has been charged with the murders of five of the 11 victims, including four female sex workers known as the Gilgo Four who disappeared between 2007 and 2010. He is also charged with the murder of Sandra Costilla, whose body was found in another area in 1993. He has pleaded not guilty.