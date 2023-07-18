Gilgo Beach murders - live: Rex Heuermann lawyer claims police are ignoring ‘stronger’ serial killer suspects
Follow the latest news on the Gilgo Beach murders as police continue to search for evidence tying Rex Heuermann to the killings
Attorneys for alleged Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann have insisted on their client’s innocence.
Criminal defence attorney Michael J Brown described 59-year-old Mr Heuermann as a loving husband and devoted father and suggested that investigators are ignoring stronger leads in the probe into the deaths of slain sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman.
“There is nothing about Mr Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents,” Mr Brown said in a statement to New 12.
“And while the government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads, we are looking forward to defending him in a court of law before a fair and impartial jury of his peers.”
Mr Heuermann lived in Massapequa Park, where the victims were last seen, while his architecture consulting firm is located near the area in Midtown Manhattan where taunting calls were made to the women’s families.
He first came into investigators’ radar last year, when a witness recognized his vehicle, while DNA evidence and a forensic analysis of his cellphone records and online searches have further tied him to the crime, police said.
On Sunday night, Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville for evidence and possible trophies from the killings.
Witness reportedly spotted suspect’s vehicle at the scene where Amber Costello went missing
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a press conference on 14 July that the net closed in on Mr Heuermann last year when they connected him to a pickup truck seen by a witness at the scene when Costello disappeared.
Court records show that he was then further linked to the killings through DNA obtained from a discarded pizza box, a trove of burner phones he allegedly used to contact the murdered women, and his wife’s hair which was found on one of the victim’s bodies.
New York architect Rex Heuermann is facing charges in the murders of three Gilgo Beach victims, court documents released by the Suffolk County District Attorney on Friday revealed.
Mr Heuermann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — all sex workers in their 20s who disappeared in the Long Island area before their bodies were found during a separate missing person investigation in 2010.
The bodies were found within one-quarter mile of each other.
Mr Heuermann was taken into custody outside his Midtown office on Thursday night in connection with the unsolved murders which sent fear through the shoreline community of Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.
A bail application released by the Suffolk County District Attorney revealed that Mr Heuermann was linked to the serial killings through cellphone evidence and surveillance.
IN PICTURES: Long Island police raid Rex Heuermann’s police
How Long Island police tied Rex Heuermann to the Gilgo Beach murders
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp’s tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife’s hair and a pizza crust.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp’s tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife’s hair and a pizza crust. Rachel Sharp reports
Long Island police search for ‘body parts’ in storage unit tied to Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann
Long Island police are searching for “body parts” in a storage unit tied to Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann following his bombshell arrest last week.
Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville late on Sunday night, according to PIX 11.
Police confirmed to the local outlet that the search was part of the investigation into the Manhattan architect’s alleged murders of at least three women whose bodies were found dumped on the shores of Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.
The storage unit is just two miles from the married father-of-two’s home in Massapequa Park which investigators have been combing for evidence – and possible trophies and body parts – linking him to the slayings.
“He’s a monster,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told PIX 11. “It was a very cluttered house. He was like a pack rat.”
How the Gilgo Beach serial killer turned the Long Island shore into a graveyard
For around two decades, the sands and marshes of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach kept a dark secret.
A killer or killers roamed the locality, luring in escorts and sex workers and brutally murdering them.
Body after body was dumped along the shoreline, hidden for months and even years without being discovered.
Then, in 2010, a chilling 911 call made by a woman in fear for her life led police to search the area.
Read more:
More than a decade after 11 bodies were found dumped in Long Beach, married father of two and Manhattan-based architect Rex Heuermann is under arrest. Does this mean the hunt for the Gilgo Beach serial killer is finally over? Rachel Sharp reports
Firearms seized from Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann
Over the weekend, multiple other items, including a trove of firearms, were also seized from the suspect’s home – a home he has lived in his whole life and which is located just a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach where the killer dumped the bodies of his victims.
A plastic tub full of rifles was taken from the family property and loaded into a police van, as it emerged that the Manhattan architect owned a large gun safe and had legal permits for a staggering 92 firearms.
Billy Baldwin reveals unlikely connection to Gilgo Beach murders suspect
Billy Baldwin has revealed he has an unlikely connection to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann – following the shock arrest of the architect and married father-of-two.
The actor took to Twitter on Friday to announce his shock that his high school classmate had been arrested on suspicion of carrying out up to 11 unsolved murders on Long Island.
“Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” he tweeted.
“Berner High School Massapequa, New York Class of 1981 Married, two kids, architect. “Average guy… quiet, family man.” Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock. 23andMe strikes again???”
Baldwin – part of the Baldwin family of actors including Alec Baldwin – grew up in the Massapequa suburb of Long Island.
It was there that multiple law enforcement agencies descended late on Thursday and into Friday at Mr Heuermann’s home on First Avenue in Massapequa Park – located just a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach.
‘They’re going through utter hell:’ BTK Killer’s daughter sympathises with Gilgo Beach suspect’s family
Kerri Rawson was just 26 when her father was unmasked in 2005 as the BTK predator who’d terrorised Kansas for more than three decades.
Now a victim advocate and 45-year-old mother, she tells The Independent’s Sheila Flynn that she’s ‘heartbroken’ as another family comes to terms with a loved one’s arrest in the Long Island serial killer case:
EXCLUSIVE: Kerri Rawson was just 26 when her father was unmasked in 2005 as the BTK predator who’d terrorised Kansas for more than three decades. Now a victim advocate and 45-year-old mother, she tells Sheila Flynn that she’s ‘heartbroken’ as another family comes to terms with a loved one’s arrest in the Long Island serial killer case
Rex Heuermann ‘liked talking about Long Island slayings,’ acquaintance claims
A former acquaintance of suspect Rex Heuermann says that he used to enjoy talking about the Gilgo Beach murders during social events.
Dominique Vidal told ABC7 that the murder suspect left her a voicemail in February after she left a networking group for architects and designers that they both belonged to.
“I assumed he just wanted to do some work together, but he always made me a little bit uncomfortable,” said Ms Vidal.
And she added: “He (previously) asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. And back then I will say ‘Oh you know, he’s just from the area, maybe you know, he’s just a local talking about and would think that I’d find it interesting.’ But now I see it as a serial killer.”