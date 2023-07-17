✕ Close Gilgo Beach: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect

A former acquaintance of suspect Rex Heuermann says that he used to enjoy talking about the Gilgo Beach murders during social events.

Dominique Vidal told ABC7 that the murder suspect left her a voicemail in February after she left a networking group for architects and designers that they both belonged to.

“I assumed he just wanted to do some work together, but he always made me a little bit uncomfortable,” said Ms Vidal.

And she added: “He (previously) asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. And back then I will say ‘Oh you know, he’s just from the area, maybe you know, he’s just a local talking about and would think that I’d find it interesting.’ But now I see it as a serial killer.”

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani made a bizarre appearance at the home of murder suspect Rex Heuermann on Long Island as investigators continued to search it on Saturday.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer sat in his car and chatted with police outside the property in Massapequa Park before driving away.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was linked to the crime scene with the help of a discarded pizza box that was thrown into a Manhattan trash can.

The Manhattan architect has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.

He appeared in court in handcuffs and wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. Mr Heuermann was held without bail as prosecutors had previously sought, citing his recent searches for “sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives.”

The 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.