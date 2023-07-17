Gilgo Beach murders – live: Acquaintance recalls how Rex Heuermann liked talking about Long Island slayings
Authorities vow to continue investigation as accused Suffolk County serial killer pleads not guilty to six counts of murder
A former acquaintance of suspect Rex Heuermann says that he used to enjoy talking about the Gilgo Beach murders during social events.
Dominique Vidal told ABC7 that the murder suspect left her a voicemail in February after she left a networking group for architects and designers that they both belonged to.
“I assumed he just wanted to do some work together, but he always made me a little bit uncomfortable,” said Ms Vidal.
And she added: “He (previously) asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. And back then I will say ‘Oh you know, he’s just from the area, maybe you know, he’s just a local talking about and would think that I’d find it interesting.’ But now I see it as a serial killer.”
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani made a bizarre appearance at the home of murder suspect Rex Heuermann on Long Island as investigators continued to search it on Saturday.
Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer sat in his car and chatted with police outside the property in Massapequa Park before driving away.
Meanwhile, it emerged that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was linked to the crime scene with the help of a discarded pizza box that was thrown into a Manhattan trash can.
The Manhattan architect has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.
He appeared in court in handcuffs and wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. Mr Heuermann was held without bail as prosecutors had previously sought, citing his recent searches for “sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives.”
The 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
Neighbour says Gilgo Beach murders suspect was ‘very quiet'
Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach killings, which were believed to be the work of a serial killer after the first bodies were found in 2010 along remote stretches of Long Island shoreline. The killer is believed to have claimed at least 10 victims.
One long-time neighbor of the Heuermanns, who has lived a few doors down from the family for more than two decades, told The Independent on Friday that the suspect, his wife and two children were “a very quiet family” who made “no imprint at all” on the local community.
“Basically, we never had any contact with him ... living here 22 years and never said two words to him,” she said – while quick to point out that “one bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch” in a “great neighbourhood.”
Manhattan architect, family man and accused serial killer
His Manhattan business describes him as a registered architect with over 30 years’ experience.
His neighbours describe him as a “family man” living with his wife and two children in a tight-knit community in Suffolk County.
But now authorities are describing him as the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer who unleashed terror along the shores of Long Island more than a decade ago.
Who is Rex Heuermann?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Rex Heuermann: Who is serial killer suspect in Gilgo Beach murders
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann? Rachel Sharp reports
Billy Baldwin reveals unlikely connection to Gilgo Beach murders suspect
Billy Baldwin has revealed he has an unlikely connection to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann – following the shock arrest of the architect and married father-of-two.
The actor took to Twitter on Friday to announce his shock that his high school classmate had been arrested on suspicion of carrying out up to 11 unsolved murders on Long Island.
“Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” he tweeted.
“Berner High School Massapequa, New York Class of 1981 Married, two kids, architect. “Average guy… quiet, family man.” Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock. 23andMe strikes again???”
Rex Heuermann insists on his innocence, attorney says
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court on Friday as he insisted on his innocence.
Mr Heuermann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — all sex workers in their 20s who disappeared in the Massapequa Park area in Long Island before their bodies were found during a separate missing person investigation in 2010.
The architect, a married father of two who lives in Massapequa Park and works in Manhattan, reportedly broke down in tears during his court appearance. He pleaded not to three counts of first-degree murder and three of second-degree murder.
“We just got appointed on this case. There’s not much I can tell you folks at this point in time,” his attorney, Michael Brown, told reporters, according to NBC. “I will say to you folks that it’s extremely circumstantial in nature. In terms of speaking to my client, the only thing I can tell you that he did say, as he was in tears, was ‘I didn’t do this.’”
Mr Heaurmann was walked out of the courthouse in handcuffs and wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. He was held without bail as prosecutors had previously sought, citing his alleged recent searches for “sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives.”
Gilgo Beach murders were the subject of 2020 Netflix film ‘Lost Girls’
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York‘s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
The case has drawn immense public attention since human remains were found along a New York beach highway more than a decade ago.
The mystery attracted national headlines for many years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls.”
Rex Heuermann was taken into custody late Thursday and investigators were at a Massapequa home connected to the case on Friday.
WATCH: Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann ‘a demon that walks amongst us’, police say
Rudy Giuliani makes bizarre appearance at Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s house
Former New York mayor showed up to Rex Heuermann’s property to cover case for new livestreaming show.
Rudy Giuliani makes bizarre appearance at Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s house
Former New York mayor showed up to Rex Heuermann’s property to cover case for new livestreaming show
Rex Heuermann cries ‘I didn’t do this’ as he appears in court on Gilgo Beach murder charges
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court on Friday as he insisted on his innocence.
Mr Heaurmann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — all sex workers in their 20s who disappeared in the Massapequa Park area in Long Island before their bodies were found during a separate missing person investigation in 2010.
The Independent reports:
Rex Heuermann cries ‘I didn’t do this’ as he appears in court on Gilgo Beach charges
‘The only thing I can tell you that he did say, as he was in tears, was “I didn’t do this,”’ Mr Heuermann’s attorney said
Rex Heuermann charged with three Gilgo Beach murders as burner phones and truck tie him to serial killings
New York architect Rex Heuermann is facing charges in the murders of three Gilgo Beach victims, court documents released by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed.
The unsolved murders sent fear through the shoreline community of Gilgo Beach but for more than a decade, few developments were made in the case. Last year, the Suffolk County Police Department, New York State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI revamped the probe into the killings that ultimately led to Mr Heuermann’s bombshell arrest outside his Midtown office on Thursday.
Read more:
Rex Heuermann charged with Gilgo Beach murders as burner phones tie him to killings
The 59-year-old architect is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello