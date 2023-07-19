Gilgo Beach murders – live: Rex Heuermann’s family break silence as serial killer probe spreads to Vegas
Follow the latest news on the Long Island serial killer (LISK) case as police continue to search for evidence implicating Rex Heuermann
Las Vegas police have told The Independent they are reviewing cold cases after becoming aware that the suspect in three murders in Long Island owns a property in the area.
The force said in a statement : “We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement.’
Meanwhile, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison has revealed the family of alleged Gilgo Beach murder suspect was shocked to learn about his double life.
Mr Heuermann, 59, is charged with the murders of three women who vanished between 2007 and 2010, and is the prime suspect in a fourth murder.
The married father-of-two’s DNA has been entered into a statewide database and his alleged MO is being compared to other cases – including those during the period he was allegedly active in Gilgo Beach.
An NYPD official told ABC News the 59-year-old is being looked at in connection to missing persons cases and murders across all five boroughs of New York City. Commissioner Harrison told CNN that Mr Heuermann’s family had reacted with shock to news of his arrest but are cooperating with the investigation.
The evidence linking Rex Heuermann to police
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp’s tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife’s hair and a pizza crust.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
How pizza crust, burner phones and wife’s hairs led police to Gilgo Beach suspect
Police believe suspect may have kept ‘trophy’ from crimes
Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville late on Sunday night, according to PIX 11.
Police confirmed to the local outlet that the search was part of the investigation into the Manhattan architect’s alleged murders of at least three women whose bodies were found dumped on the shores of Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.
The storage unit is just two miles from the married father-of-two’s home in Massapequa Park which investigators have been combing for evidence – and possible trophies and body parts – linking him to the slayings.
“He’s a monster,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told PIX 11. “It was a very cluttered house. He was like a pack rat.”
Mother of Gilgo Beach murders victim hopes suspect ‘suffers at hands of other inmates’
Rex Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
The women are among the “Gilgo Four” whose bodies were found along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010.
“I’d like him to suffer at the hands of other inmates,” Lynn Barthelemy told NBC News on Friday. “Let him receive what the girls received.”
And she added: “Death is too good for him. It’s too easy.”
Court documents state that Mr Heuermann is also the “prime suspect” in the murder of the fourth woman in that group, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, though he is not facing charges related to her death.
Mr Heuermann, a Manhattan architect who lives in Massapequa Park in Long Island’s Nassau County, was arrested on Friday.
This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriffâs Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
He was taken into custody more than a decade after the first set of remains was discovered on Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County.
The remains of 11 victims have so far been discovered, including Ms Barthelemy’s 24-year-old daughter, Melissa.
“Our family has suffered every day,” added Ms Barthelemy, who lives in upstate New York.
Who is Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann?
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Rex Heuermann: Who is serial killer suspect in Gilgo Beach murders
‘They’re going through utter hell:’ BTK Killer’s daughter sympathises with Gilgo Beach suspect’s family
Kerri Rawson was just 26 when her father was unmasked in 2005 as the BTK predator who’d terrorised Kansas for more than three decades. Now a victim advocate and 45-year-old mother, she exclusively tells The Independent’s Sheila Flynn that she’s ‘heartbroken’ as another family comes to terms with a loved one’s arrest in the Long Island serial killer case.
BTK Killer’s daughter sympathises with Gilgo Beach suspect’s family: ‘Utter hell’
Rex Heuermann’s lawyer says suspect is loving father and husband’
Mr Heuermann, 59, was ordered held without bail on Friday after pleading not guilty to six counts of murder over the deaths of Gilgo Beach murder victims Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman.
He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The women, all sex workers in their 20s, were found within one-quarter mile of each other in December 2010 during a separate missing persons investigation in the Long Island community of Gilgo Beach.
The married father of two lived in Massapequa Park, where the victims were last seen, while his architecture consulting firm is located near the area in Midtown Manhattan, where taunting calls were made to the women’s families. His wife’s hair and his DNA evidence matched evidence found at the crime scene, while forensic analysis of his cellphone records and chilling online searches have further tied him to the crime, police said.
But despite the damning evidence, Mr Heuermann’s defence attorney says that his client is nothing but a “loving husband” and “devoted father”, also suggesting that the Suffolk County task force leading the investigation is ignoring “stronger leads.”
“Rex Heuermann is 59 years old with no prior criminal history,” criminal defence lawyer Michael Brown said in a statement to News 12 Long Island. “He is a loving husband to his wife of over 25 years and an involved and dedicated father to his daughter and stepson.
“There is nothing about Mr Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents.
“And while the government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads, we are looking forward to defending him in a court of law before a fair and impartial jury of his peers.”
WATCH: Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann ‘a demon that walks amongst us’, police say
Rex Heuermann’s string of car crash lawsuits and tax issues revealed
In the aftermath of his arrest, court records have resurfaced indicating that Mr Heuermann has a history of filing lawsuits against several drivers. Mr Heuermann has filed at least four suits claiming to have been hit by vehicles, allegedly sustaining “serious and permanent personal injuries,” CNN reports.
Three of the lawsuits, filed since 2014, have been settled or discontinued. The most recent one, which was filed in 2022, remains ongoing.
Mr Heuermann is president of the architecture firm RH Consultants & Associates, a company he founded in 1994.
On his company website, Mr Heuermann boasted about working with the likes of Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment and American Airlines and other major tenants at the JFK International Airport.
Records obtained by CNN show that one associate described his work as a “not a pleasant process” in a civil court hearing in 2018. The associate said that “[he didn’t] want to be Mr Heuermann in that respect for a minute.”
Rudy Giuliani sparks backlash with bizarre appearance at Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home
Rudy Giuliani stirred backlash with a bizarre appearance at the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home.
The former New York mayor was driven up to the property of suspect Rex Heuermann on Long Island as investigators continued to comb through it and remove items on Saturday following his arrest two days earlier.
Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer sat in his car and chatted with police officers outside the property in the Massapequa Park neighbourhood before driving away.
A spokesperson for Mr Giuliani told The New York Post that he was there to cover the case as part of a new livestream show.
“Mayor Rudy Giuliani – one of the most effective federal prosecutors in American history – was on scene to cover this heinous crime as part of his hit new livestream show, ‘America’s Mayor Live’,” said Ted Goodman, Mr Giuliani’s political adviser.
“The mayor commends all involved in the case, but knows there is still work to be done in order to deliver justice.”
The drop-by visit drew confused reactions on social media, with users calling it “creepy” and “weird” that Mr Giuliani was inserting himself in the case.
Mr Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
Shanna Gilbert’s family react to news of Rex Heuermann’s arrest
The sister of Shannan Gilbert, whose disappearance in May 2010 led to the discovery of a string of human remains, also spoke out about the arrest.
“I am overwhelmed but relieved that they finally caught him. It’s been a long time coming and I never gave up hope that one day justice would be served,” Sherre Gilbert said in a statement to NBC News.
“The suspect (Rex) deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life. He destroyed many lives so while it won’t bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets and he can’t ever hurt anyone else!”