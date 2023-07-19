✕ Close Gilgo Beach: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect

Las Vegas police have told The Independent they are reviewing cold cases after becoming aware that the suspect in three murders in Long Island owns a property in the area.

The force said in a statement : “We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement.’

Meanwhile, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison has revealed the family of alleged Gilgo Beach murder suspect was shocked to learn about his double life.

Mr Heuermann, 59, is charged with the murders of three women who vanished between 2007 and 2010, and is the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

The married father-of-two’s DNA has been entered into a statewide database and his alleged MO is being compared to other cases – including those during the period he was allegedly active in Gilgo Beach.

An NYPD official told ABC News the 59-year-old is being looked at in connection to missing persons cases and murders across all five boroughs of New York City. Commissioner Harrison told CNN that Mr Heuermann’s family had reacted with shock to news of his arrest but are cooperating with the investigation.