New evidence regarding the family of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to be revealed at a press conference on Long Island today, according to an attorney for several of the alleged victims.

Attorney John Ray, who represents some of Heuermann’s alleged victims, including Jessica Taylor and Shannan Gilbert, claims that “new and important evidence regarding the family” has been uncovered.

Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce in July 2023 after he was charged, but has still shown up at several of his hearings.

News of the evidence comes exactly a week after Heuermann, 60, was arraigned on murder charges in the 2003 dismemberment death of Jessica Taylor, 20, and the 1993 death of Sandra Costilla, 28.

Ellerup and the couple’s two children were out of state at the time of the hearing, according to their attorney, Robert Macedonio, but were expected to be back this week.

The Manhattan architect has already been charged with the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — known as the “Gilgo Four.” He pleaded not guilty.

Last month, Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators completed a second search of Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park and a search of an area of Manorville.