Texas Prisoner Escape

A convicted murderer has managed to escape police custody in Leon County, Texas, and is now on the run after he allegedly stabbed a guard while he was being taken to a medical examination.

A school in nearby Centerville shut down for the day on Friday over fears the fugitive could try hiding out in the town. Residents have been advised to lock their doors and vehicles.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped on foot and is currently at large.

The escape occurred when a bus carrying him and other inmates along Highway 7 near Centerville. Lopez manages to slip his restraints and then attacked the bus driver, identified by police as correctional officer Randy Smith.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson said a fight broke out on the bus, during which time Lopez reportedly tried to grab the guard’s firearm. Lopez reportedly slashed the driver in the hand with a makeshift blade before the bus crashed and he made his escape.

Police are now on the hunt for the escaped inmate and have asked the public to stay away from him and to call 911 if they spot the man.