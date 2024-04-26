Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harvey Weinstein to make first Manhattan court appearance since New York rape conviction overturned

New York appeals court overturned former film mogul’s 2020 rape and assault conviction earlier this week

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 26 April 2024 22:30
Close
Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court

Harvey Weinstein is expected next week in Manhattan court, according to officials, the disgraced film mogul’s first appearance since a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 rape and assault conviction on Thursday.

Weinstein is expected to be in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 May, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The appearance could yield new information about whether the former film producer will be retried in the state.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office suggested Thursday it would seek another trial, but stopped short of confirming one.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” a spokesperson for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office told The Independent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in