Harvey Weinstein is expected next week in Manhattan court, according to officials, the disgraced film mogul’s first appearance since a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 rape and assault conviction on Thursday.

Weinstein is expected to be in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 May, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The appearance could yield new information about whether the former film producer will be retried in the state.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office suggested Thursday it would seek another trial, but stopped short of confirming one.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” a spokesperson for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office told The Independent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.