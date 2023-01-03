Two high school cheerleaders killed in crash with police
Related video: Louisiana cop charged for crash that left two high school cheerleaders dead
Two High School cheerleaders from Baton Rouge, Louisiana have been killed in a car crash involving a police officer who was in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect following a home invasion.
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash on Saturday night. They were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Liam Dunn, Maggie’s brother, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He’s in critical condition, according to People.
“He will need surgeries. Has a broken femur, tabula, left wrist, fractured skull, and a few other issues. We are asking for prayers,” their dad Kenny posted on Facebook. “We don’t know why God took our daughter, but I bet she is running shop up there.”
More follows...