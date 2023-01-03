Two high school cheerleaders killed in crash with police

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two High School cheerleaders from Baton Rouge, Louisiana have been killed in a car crash involving a police officer who was in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect following a home invasion.

Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash on Saturday night. They were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Liam Dunn, Maggie’s brother, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He’s in critical condition, according to People.

“He will need surgeries. Has a broken femur, tabula, left wrist, fractured skull, and a few other issues. We are asking for prayers,” their dad Kenny posted on Facebook. “We don’t know why God took our daughter, but I bet she is running shop up there.”

