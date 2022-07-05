Highland Park police traced Robert Crimo after rapid testing DNA on rifle found at scene

On Monday evening, Robert Crimo was taken into police custody after an hours-long manhunt around the Chicago suburb where a mass shooting left at least six dead and 30 injured

Johanna Chisholm
Tuesday 05 July 2022 12:07
Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago parade

The man arrested as a person of interest in the Highland Park shooting on the 4 July holiday was reportedly traced by authorities who took a sample of DNA from the rifle found at the scene, NBC 5 reports.

On Monday evening, Robert Crimo was taken into police custody after an hours-long manhunt around the Chicago suburb where a mass shooting left at least six dead and 30 injured.

Highland Park police chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over the 22-year-old about five miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after authorities released the man’s photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit and warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, Crimo’s identity was first made known to authorities because of the DNA collected from the rifle uncovered at the scene.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an urgent trace of the rifle, agency spokesperson April Langwell told the Associated Press on Monday. Federal agents conduct such traces to identify when, where and to whom the gun was last sold.

NBC 5 later confirmed that this rapid tracing was how the authorities narrowed down Crimo as a person of interest in the case.

The police declined to immediately identify him as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest and sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step.

