The father of a man arrested after six people were shot dead in Chicago liked a tweet supporting the Second Amendment on the day of the Texas school massacre.

Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained by police on Monday as a ‘person of interest’ after the Fourth of July killings in Highland Park that also injured 36 people.

It has since emerged that on 27 May - the same day 19 children and two teachers were murdered at an elementary school in Uvalde - his father Bob Crimo’s Twitter account liked a tweet that read: “Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it.”

The Second Amendment is the part of the US constitution that is used to protect the right to bear arms.

According to his Twitter page, deli owner Mr Crimo, who ran for mayor in Highland Park in April 2019, follows only one account – an archived account of ex-President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Robert Crimo was arrested after the shooting in Chicago (Robert Crimo/Reuters)

He was defeated by the town’s current mayor, Nancy Rotering, who ran her liberal campaign partly on a platform about gun control.

His son was arrested seven hours after a gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at the Independence Day parade on Monday in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

The gunman climbed on to the roof of a business using a ladder in an alley, police said.

Crimo, 22,goes by the stage name ‘Awake the Rapper’ and has more than 16,000 listeners per month on his Spotify page (Robert Crimo/Reuters)

Police identified Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hours later, they announced he had been taken into custody following a brief chase near Lake Forest, about six miles from the site of the massacre.

Crimo goes by the nickname Bobby and is an amateur rapper. He had reportedly uploaded a number of videos online, many months before the shooting, filled with violent imagery and depictions of mass murder.

A child’s bike is left behind in the aftermath of the mass shooting in the wealthy Chicago suburb (Max Herman/Reuters)

He goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper” and has more than 16,000 listeners per month on his Spotify page with a net worth of $100,000 (£82,645).

A recent video posted by Crimo on YouTube appeared to show the aftermath of a school shooting with him draping himself in an American flag.

In 2020, he was pictured attending a Trump rally dressed as the main character from “Where’s Waldo?”

In another photo on Twitter, he was seen wrapped in a Trump flag like a cape. He was also pictured sporting an FBI cap and he had liked a video of Joe Biden.

Police said they did not know what the motive was for the shooting in Highland Park. The wounded ranged in age from eight to 85, including four or five children.

Law enforcement search the area of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on 4 July 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois (Getty Images)

Nicolas Toledo, a man his 70s, was the first victim identified late on Monday by his family.

Another victim was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a synagogue in Highland Park. The North Shore Congregation Israel confirmed her death in an email to congregants.

At least one of those killed was a Mexican national, a senior Mexican Foreign Ministry official confirmed on Twitter.

Additional reporting by agencies