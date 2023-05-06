Hotel night manager accused of entering room and sucking on man’s toes

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Nashville hotel guest woke up to find the night manager allegedly sucking his toes, according to police.

David Neal, 52, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and assault, say authorities.

Investigators say that Mr Neal cloned a key card and let himself into the guest’s room at around 5am on 30 March.

Peter Brennan, who is from Texas, told WTVF that he was asleep inside his room at the city’s Hilton Downtown Nashville hotel when the alleged assault took place.

“I was in Nashville for a work conference,” said Mr Brennan. “I awoke to a gentleman, an employee of the Hilton, assaulting me.”

“I instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?

“I could see he was wearing a uniform, he had his name tag on. He was talking to me but not giving me any substantive answers.”

Investigators say that the suspect told officers that he had entered the guest’s room because of the smell of smoke.

“I’m having problems sleeping frankly, I’m going through some PTSD, talking to a therapist,” added Mr Brennan. “I still don’t really feel safe in my own home.”

Mr Brennan is now suing the suspect and Hilton Hotels over the incident.

“Hilton Nashville Downtown is independently owned and operated by a third party and no Hilton entity employs staff at this property. The safety and security of our guests is our top priority and Hilton takes matters such as these very seriously,” said a spokesperson for Hilton.

In a statement, the hotel management said it was cooperating with police.

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” the statement said.