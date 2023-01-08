Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A vigilante customer who fatally shot a masked robber at a Houston taqueria is being sought by police.

Shocking video footage of the robbery at Ranchito #4 in southwest Houston shows a robber circling the tables demanding cash and valuables from customers.

As the gunman passes a booth, a patron pulls out a handgun and begins firing at him from behind.

The customer continues shooting as the robber collapses to the ground near the restaurant front door, and then stands and delivers two more shots point blank, the security video recorded at 11.30pm on Thursday shows.

The robber, who was dressed in a black ski mask, black gloves and black clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Police said the suspect was armed with a plastic pistol such as a BB gun.

The customer then returns the stolen wallets and cash to the startled diners, before leaving in his pickup truck.

Footage of a customer at a Houston restaurant pulling out a gun and shooting dead a would-be robber was posted online (Twitter / Gage)

A customer who shot a robber at a Houston taqueria is described as white or Hispanic (Houston Police Department)

Houston police have released photos of the shooter and his truck while appealing for information in finding him.

Police have not filed any charges against the customer.

“Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the restaurant at the above address and observed an unknown black male in all black clothing, a black ski mask, and black gloves had been shot multiple times inside the business,” Houston police said in a statement.

Houston police released this image of a pickup truck that they say the customer left the restaurant in (Houston Police Department)

“Paramedics pronounced him deceased. Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money.

“As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times.”

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of the male (and his vehicle) wanted for questioning in this fatal shooting of a robbery suspect last night (Jan. 5).



Know the man's ID? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. He is not charged at this time.



More info at https://t.co/ldFdhIXy1g#hounews https://t.co/CIqpLEQmmM pic.twitter.com/FrL42qkjxu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2023

Pedro Lopez, the owner of Ranchito #4, told ABC13 staff were deeply shaken by the incident.