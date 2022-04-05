A police composite sketch of the ‘I-65 Killer,’ a serial killer who stalked the highways of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio in the late 1980s. He raped and killed three women and sexually assaulted and stabbed a fourth, though she managed to escape. All of the women worked as clerks at motels along I-65. (FBI)

Police in Indiana may have found a break in the case of a serial killer who stalked the state’s highways searching for victims.

Officials with the Indiana State Police as well as the FBI and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky police department will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11am to provide an update into the “I-65 Killer,” who was also called the “Days Inn Killer.”

The killer was active in 1987 and 198 in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, during which time he raped and killed three women at motels along Interstate 65. Similar crimes occurred in Minnesota and Illinois but have not been officially linked to the I-65 Killer.

All of the women who were attacked worked as clerks in those hotels.

In 1990 a woman working at a Days Inn in Columbus was sexually assaulted and stabbed, but she managed to escape her attacker. She provided police with details of her attacker, describing him as about 6 feet tall with greasy, grey hair and a beard spotted with grey flecks. She claimed he had been wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, and that he had lime green eyes.

The FBI has been searching for the killer since his spree in the late 80’s.