Bryan Kohberger was convicted of theft nine years before he allegedly brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, it has now been revealed.

Court records, obtained by ABC News, show Mr Kohberger was arrested and charged with stealing his sister’s cellphone in 2014 not long after he had left rehab for drug abuse treatment.

When confronted by his father Michael over the theft, Mr Kohberger chillingly warned him “not to do anything stupid”, according to the court records. It was his father who then reported the incident to the police.

The revelation came as the 28-year-old PhD student appeared in court on Tuesday, as his defence began its fight for his life.

Dressed in a suit and tie, the accused killer showed no emotion as he sat with his attorneys while several motions were presented to the judge.

Mr Kohberger’s attorneys said they were not “on a fishing expedition,” but noted that they need prosecutors to hand over more evidence so they can build his defence.

On Monday, prosecutors announced they plan to seek the death penalty over the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.