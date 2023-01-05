Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students saw the masked killer leaving the home after he told his victims “I’m going to help you,” according to chilling details revealed in newly-released court documents.

A statement from Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne was released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest affidavit, providing new details about the murders and the crime scene.

On 13 November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. Two roommates were home at the time of the attack but were left unharmed.

In the documents, the officer revealed the terrifying account from one of the two students who survived the stabbing spree after she heard the killer inside the home and had a lucky escape as he walked right past her bedroom on the second floor of the home after he had just murdered four of her friends.

The survivor, identified as D.M. in the documents, told investigators that the four victims – the three women who lived at the home and Kernodle’s boyfriend who was visiting – were all back at the King Road home from their respective nights out at around 2am and in their rooms at around 4am.

At aroudn 4am, Kernodle then received a DoorDash order to the home.

D.M. told investigators that she had gone to sleep in her bedroom on the second floor of the three-floor home and was woken byh what sounded like Goncalves playing wilh her dog in one of the third-floor bedrooms.

A short time later, D.M. said that she heard someone believed to be either Goncalves or Kernodle saying something to the effect of “there’s someone here”.

Minutes later, D.M. said that she looked out of her bedroom for the first time but did not see anything.

She then opened her door for a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kemodle’s room, the documents state.

At that point, she said she heard a man’s voice saying something to the effect of “it’s ok, I’m going to help you”.

When she opened her door for a third time minutes later, she said she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her”.

As she stood in a “frozen shock phase,” she said the man – who she did not recognise – walked past her and headed towards the back sliding glass door of the home.

The witness said that she then locked herself in her room.

Around the time that the roommate witnessed the suspect, a security camera near the home picked up the sound of a whimper followed by a loud thud. A dog was also heard barking numerous times starting at 4.17am, the documents state,

The documents also reveal that the killer left a tan leather knife sheath on the bed of victim Madison Mogen next to the 21-year-old’s butchered body.

The sheath contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old criminology PhD student now charged with the four murders.

“I also later noticed what appered to be a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen’s right side (when viewed from the door). The sheath was later processed and had “Ka-Bar” ‘USMC” and the Unicd States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” the officer writes.

“The Idaho state lab later located a single source ofmale DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

It also reveals where the four victims were found inside the bloodied home.

Mogen and best friend Kaylee Goncalves were both found stabbed to death in Mogen’s single bed in her bedroom on the third floor, Mr Payne states.

The bodies of young couple Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were both found in Kernodle’s bedroom on the second floor of the property, with the 20-year-old woman found on the floor.

Goncalves’ pet dog was found unharmed in Goncalves’ bedroom, which is also on the third floor, the officer wrote.