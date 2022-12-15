Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves have desperately begged for answers about their daughter’s killer as the police continue to hunt for suspects.

The 21-year-old was one of four University of Idaho students knifed to death at their off-campus home in the city of Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.

“We just want this person found so bad,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told ABC News on Wednesday. “Where are you? Who are you?”

Kaylee, her best friend Madison Mogen, roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death inside the home.

“This person went in very methodical,” added Ms Goncalves said. “I think he really thought it out. I think he was quick, I think it was quiet. And he got in and he got out.”

Amid growing criticism from the victims’ families and the public that not enough information is being shared about the case, Moscow Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigation and only releasing details that do not hinder the probe.

Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that police “do have a lot of information” that they’re choosing not to release to the public.

“We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation,” he said in a video statement. “We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest – we want a conviction.”

Two other roommates, who police say are not suspects, survived the brutal attack and likely slept through it as they were on the house’s ground floor.

(AP)

Ms Goncalves says that they have not heard from the surviving roommates since the slayings.

“They’re victims, as well. And I’m sure they’re terrified,”

For the last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.

Four Dead University of Idaho Explainer (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Now a white car has been spotted on surveillance footage speeding past a gas station in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the killings.

The footage captured what appears to be a white sedan driving along Highway 8 at 3.45am on 13 November.

Investigators previously revealed that the victims were stabbed to death in their beds at around 3am or 4am that morning.

The gas station is just a four-minute drive from the student rental home on King Road where the murders took place.